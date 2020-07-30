Thakral Services (India) standalone net profit declines 99.34% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 25.43% to Rs 5.66 croreNet profit of Thakral Services (India) declined 99.34% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.43% to Rs 5.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 76.19% to Rs 0.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.38% to Rs 23.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales5.667.59 -25 23.3020.92 11 OPM %2.6513.57 -3.563.97 - PBDT0.071.26 -94 0.630.57 11 PBT0.011.20 -99 0.370.29 28 NP0.011.51 -99 0.370.21 76
