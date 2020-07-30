Thakral Services (India) standalone net profit declines 99.34% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 25.43% to Rs 5.66 crore

Net profit of Thakral Services (India) declined 99.34% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.43% to Rs 5.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 76.19% to Rs 0.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.38% to Rs 23.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

