Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 51.49% to Rs 6.09 croreNet loss of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics reported to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 51.49% to Rs 6.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 43.25% to Rs 1.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.71% to Rs 20.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales6.094.02 51 20.9119.06 10 OPM %6.5745.02 -12.1519.20 - PBDT0.361.86 -81 2.403.87 -38 PBT0.221.75 -87 1.913.45 -45 NP-0.260.82 PL 1.432.52 -43
