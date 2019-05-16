Arvind Fashions consolidated net profit declines 9.21% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 1.53% to Rs 1168.96 crore

Net profit of Fashions declined 9.21% to Rs 21.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.53% to Rs 1168.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1151.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 66.25% to Rs 21.48 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.07% to Rs 4643.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4218.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1168.961151.294643.864218.907.296.546.205.4450.2063.02166.04150.516.0926.7912.8811.5721.3023.4621.4812.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)