Arvind Fashions consolidated net profit declines 9.21% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 1.53% to Rs 1168.96 croreNet profit of Arvind Fashions declined 9.21% to Rs 21.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.53% to Rs 1168.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1151.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 66.25% to Rs 21.48 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.07% to Rs 4643.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4218.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1168.961151.29 2 4643.864218.90 10 OPM %7.296.54 -6.205.44 - PBDT50.2063.02 -20 166.04150.51 10 PBT6.0926.79 -77 12.8811.57 11 NP21.3023.46 -9 21.4812.92 66
