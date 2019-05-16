Hindalco Industries standalone net profit declines 37.44% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 5.87% to Rs 12372.66 crore

Net profit of declined 37.44% to Rs 235.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 376.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.87% to Rs 12372.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11687.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.09% to Rs 1205.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1436.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.87% to Rs 45749.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 42809.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

12372.6611687.1445749.1642809.157.2910.769.2811.97848.651016.163503.604171.35388.95556.341810.442554.03235.82376.971205.431436.49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)