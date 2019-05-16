Hindalco Industries standalone net profit declines 37.44% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Hindalco Industries standalone net profit declines 34.39% in the December 2018 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 21.47% in the December 2018 quarter
Landmark Property Development Company Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Apar Industries consolidated net profit declines 12.19% in the December 2018 quarter
Lumax Industries consolidated net profit declines 19.63% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 5.87% to Rs 12372.66 croreNet profit of Hindalco Industries declined 37.44% to Rs 235.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 376.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.87% to Rs 12372.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11687.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 16.09% to Rs 1205.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1436.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.87% to Rs 45749.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 42809.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales12372.6611687.14 6 45749.1642809.15 7 OPM %7.2910.76 -9.2811.97 - PBDT848.651016.16 -16 3503.604171.35 -16 PBT388.95556.34 -30 1810.442554.03 -29 NP235.82376.97 -37 1205.431436.49 -16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU