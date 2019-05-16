Generic Engineering Construction & Projects standalone net profit rises 24.17% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 56.13% to Rs 55.77 crore

Net profit of rose 24.17% to Rs 4.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 56.13% to Rs 55.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 35.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.83% to Rs 15.62 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 46.05% to Rs 202.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 138.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

55.7735.72202.01138.3216.7119.1814.4914.167.956.1826.7217.996.815.4722.6715.654.473.6015.6211.50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)