Generic Engineering Construction & Projects standalone net profit rises 24.17% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 56.13% to Rs 55.77 croreNet profit of Generic Engineering Construction & Projects rose 24.17% to Rs 4.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 56.13% to Rs 55.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 35.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 35.83% to Rs 15.62 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 46.05% to Rs 202.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 138.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales55.7735.72 56 202.01138.32 46 OPM %16.7119.18 -14.4914.16 - PBDT7.956.18 29 26.7217.99 49 PBT6.815.47 24 22.6715.65 45 NP4.473.60 24 15.6211.50 36
