Arvind Fashions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 18.22 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 45.52% to Rs 1181.81 croreNet profit of Arvind Fashions reported to Rs 18.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 97.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 45.52% to Rs 1181.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 812.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1181.81812.11 46 OPM %9.836.91 -PBDT103.7236.20 187 PBT45.10-22.00 LP NP18.22-97.59 LP
