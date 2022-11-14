Western India Plywoods consolidated net profit rises 153.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.63% to Rs 28.76 crore

Net profit of Western India Plywoods rose 153.33% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.63% to Rs 28.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.28.7626.725.745.091.571.111.160.410.760.30

