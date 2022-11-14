Shri Bajrang Alliance consolidated net profit declines 64.35% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 20.79% to Rs 64.90 crore

Net profit of Shri Bajrang Alliance declined 64.35% to Rs 7.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.79% to Rs 64.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 53.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales64.9053.73 21 OPM %1.4913.38 -PBDT0.736.25 -88 PBT0.035.61 -99 NP7.6921.57 -64

