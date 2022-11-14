D & H India consolidated net profit rises 125.58% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 50.94% to Rs 30.43 crore

Net profit of D & H India rose 125.58% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 50.94% to Rs 30.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.30.4320.166.975.211.640.811.210.350.970.43

