Sterling Green Woods reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.71 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 48.39% to Rs 0.46 croreNet Loss of Sterling Green Woods reported to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 48.39% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.460.31 48 OPM %-65.22-54.84 -PBDT-0.57-0.24 -138 PBT-0.71-0.39 -82 NP-0.71-0.39 -82
