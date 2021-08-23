Arvind Fashions surges on raising Rs 439 cr from investors

Arvind Fashions soared 7.75% to Rs 258.50 after the company's board approved the preferential allotment of equity shares worth Rs 439 crore to various marquee investors including promoters at the price of Rs 218.50.
The marquee investors who participated in the fund raise are Akash Bhanshali, existing shareholders including ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, various foreign institutional investors (including University of Notre Dame Du Lac, GP Emerging Markets Strategies L.P., The Ram Fund L.P.), Ashish Dhawan and other investors. Aura Merchandise, a promoter entity has also participated in the preferential issue for an amount of Rs 40 crore.
With this fund raise, the company said it will significantly strengthen the balance sheet and allow the business to pursue its growth strategy while insulating it from any COVID-19 related uncertainties. With focused strategy of profitable growth, the company is unlikely to require any more funding in near to medium term.
On a consolidated basis, Arvind Fashions reported a net loss of Rs 182.49 crore in Q1 June 2021 as compared to a net loss of Rs 213.13 crore in Q1 June 2020. Net sales surged 343.8% to Rs 319.24 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
Arvind Fashions is a leading player in apparel brands and retail space with 21 international and Indian brands. It also has a 50:50 joint venture with Tommy Hilfiger in India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU