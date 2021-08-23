SRF gains on bonus issue proposal

SRF rose 1.75% to Rs 9,057.55 after the company informed that a meeting of the board of directors of the will be held on Tuesday, 31 August 2021 to consider issuance of bonus shares.

The bonus issue plan subject to approval by the shareholders of the company. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 20 August 2021.

SRF is a chemical based multi-business conglomerate engaged in the manufacturing of industrial and specialty intermediates.

