Ramkrishna Forging board to mull fund raising on 27 Aug

Ramkrishna Forgings said that its board will meet on Friday, 27 August 2021, to consider fund raising plans.
The funds would be raised via issue of bonds/ debentures/ non-convertible debt instruments/ equity shares/ warrants/ any other securities, including through preferential issue on a private placement basis, qualified institutional placement or any other methods or combination thereof, subject to approvals from the shareholders, stock exchanges and other regulatory/ governmental authorities, as may be required.
On the same day, the board shall also fix the date and time of the 39th annual general meeting (AGM) of the company.
Ramkrishna Forgings is a manufacturer of supplier of open and closed die forgings of carbon and alloy steel, micro alloy steel and stainless-steel forgings.
The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 24.69 crore in Q1 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 29.48 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales during the quarter increased by 267.11% YoY to Rs 417.11 crore.
The scrip shed 0.58% to currently trade at Rs 867.90 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU