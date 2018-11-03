JUST IN
Arvind SmartSpaces consolidated net profit declines 61.80% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 41.88% to Rs 44.72 crore

Net profit of Arvind SmartSpaces declined 61.80% to Rs 1.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 4.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 41.88% to Rs 44.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 31.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales44.7231.52 42 OPM %18.0736.64 -PBDT3.777.65 -51 PBT3.497.37 -53 NP1.834.79 -62

First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 09:15 IST

