Bhilwara Technical Textiles standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the September 2018 quarter

Reported sales nilNet profit of Bhilwara Technical Textiles rose 50.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2018 and during the previous quarter ended September 2017.
