Equitas Holdings standalone net profit rises 1.94% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 1.39% to Rs 5.09 croreNet profit of Equitas Holdings rose 1.94% to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 1.39% to Rs 5.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 5.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales5.095.02 1 OPM %73.4877.29 -PBDT3.743.88 -4 PBT3.533.70 -5 NP2.632.58 2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU