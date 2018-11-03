TCI Developers reports standalone net profit of Rs 12.32 crore in the September 2018 quarter

Sales decline 35.71% to Rs 0.27 croreNet profit of TCI Developers reported to Rs 12.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 35.71% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales0.270.42 -36 OPM %-225.93-126.19 -PBDT13.04-0.72 LP PBT12.98-0.79 LP NP12.32-0.60 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU