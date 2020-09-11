Arvind SmartSpaces reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.83 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Arvind SmartSpaces consolidated net profit declines 15.64% in the March 2020 quarter
Mastek Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Arvind Fashions to transfer 'Flying Machine' brand to Arvind Youth Brands
Arvind Lifestyle Brands receives Rs 260 cr from Flipkart India
Arvind Fashions gains after Flipkart invests 260 cr in Arvind Youth Brands
-
Sales decline 71.16% to Rs 10.54 croreNet loss of Arvind SmartSpaces reported to Rs 4.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 71.16% to Rs 10.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 36.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales10.5436.55 -71 OPM %20.4928.29 -PBDT-4.465.26 PL PBT-4.744.97 PL NP-4.832.56 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU