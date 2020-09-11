Rail Vikas Nigam consolidated net profit declines 22.60% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 2.29% to Rs 2910.83 croreNet profit of Rail Vikas Nigam declined 22.60% to Rs 140.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 182.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 2.29% to Rs 2910.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2845.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2910.832845.64 2 OPM %4.795.80 -PBDT187.54232.77 -19 PBT179.53228.31 -21 NP140.99182.15 -23
