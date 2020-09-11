Future Supply Chain Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 55.41 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 68.21% to Rs 95.13 croreNet Loss of Future Supply Chain Solutions reported to Rs 55.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 7.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 68.21% to Rs 95.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 299.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales95.13299.27 -68 OPM %3.6419.05 -PBDT-11.5042.07 PL PBT-55.413.13 PL NP-55.41-7.67 -622
