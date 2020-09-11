JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sensex, Nifty end with minor gains
Business Standard

Future Supply Chain Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 55.41 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 68.21% to Rs 95.13 crore

Net Loss of Future Supply Chain Solutions reported to Rs 55.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 7.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 68.21% to Rs 95.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 299.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales95.13299.27 -68 OPM %3.6419.05 -PBDT-11.5042.07 PL PBT-55.413.13 PL NP-55.41-7.67 -622

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, September 11 2020. 15:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU