Wanbury reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.16 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 28.60% to Rs 67.16 crore

Net Loss of Wanbury reported to Rs 11.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 28.60% to Rs 67.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 94.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales67.1694.06 -29 OPM %-4.399.09 -PBDT-8.751.61 PL PBT-11.12-0.86 -1193 NP-11.16-0.82 -1261

First Published: Fri, September 11 2020. 15:59 IST

