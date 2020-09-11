Intec Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Intec Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.62 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Aavishkaar Capital invests Rs 35 cr in Ergos
Capital Float raises USD 15 million in equity funding from existing investors
Krishna Capital & Securities reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter
Siddharth Mehta, Founder and CIO, Bay Capital Gives his Opinion on RBI's Statement 'Doing Whatever it Takes'
-
Sales decline 51.75% to Rs 3.30 croreNet Loss of Intec Capital reported to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 5.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 51.75% to Rs 3.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.306.84 -52 OPM %20.91-80.99 -PBDT1.13-9.22 LP PBT0.95-9.40 LP NP-0.32-5.76 94
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU