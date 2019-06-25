RBI's Complaint Management System To Improve Customer Experience In Grievance Redressal Process

The newly launched Complaint Management System (CMS), symbolizes or RBI's commitment to improve customer experience in process by ensuring timely resolution of complaints received at the Reserve Bank, noted the Sustaining the confidence of consumers in banks and other Financial Service Providers (FSPs) through prompt and effective grievance redressal, together with empowering customers through education is pivotal for maintaining trust in the system.

CMS envisages improved customer convenience by providing a single window on Reserve Bank's website for lodging complaints against any regulated entity. The complaint would be directed to the appropriate Office of the of the RBI. The application also improves transparency by keeping the complainants informed through auto-generated acknowledgements and enabling them to track the status of their complaints and file Appeals online against the decisions of the Ombudsmen, where applicable. Further, complainants can also voluntarily share feedback on their experience in obtaining redressal.

CMS will be accessible on desktop as well as on The Reserve Bank also plans to introduce a dedicated (IVR) System for tracking the status of complaints. I am sure, with time; the customer friendly nature of the CMS will be further enhanced. The benefit to the financial system will accrue from seamless access of CMS to the Nodal Officers of banks/Financial Service Providers (FSPs). CMS can generate various reports for monitoring and managing complaints pertaining to each entity.

