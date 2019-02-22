JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Varun Beverages reports standalone net loss of Rs 53.82 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Asahi Songwon Colors to temporarily shut down CPC Crude Blue Plant at Vadodara

Capital Market 

Asahi Songwon Colors has planned a shutdown of CPC Crude Blue Plant at Padra, Dist : Vadodara with effect from 24 February 2019 to carry out the periodic maintenance, which will affect CPC Crude Blue Production for the quarter ending March, 2019.

The shutdown is expected to last up to 07 March 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 22 2019. 17:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements