Asahi Songwon Colors to temporarily shut down CPC Crude Blue Plant at Vadodara

Asahi Songwon Colors has planned a shutdown of CPC Crude Blue Plant at Padra, Dist : Vadodara with effect from 24 February 2019 to carry out the periodic maintenance, which will affect CPC Crude Blue Production for the quarter ending March, 2019.
The shutdown is expected to last up to 07 March 2019.
