Ashiana Agro Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ashiana Agro Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Ashiana Housing provides update on Ashiana Amantran project in Jaipur
Ashiana Housing reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.06 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Ashiana Housing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.11 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Ashiana Housing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.27 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 73.68% to Rs 0.05 croreNet Loss of Ashiana Agro Industries reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 73.68% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.050.19 -74 OPM %-140.00-31.58 -PBDT-0.02-0.01 -100 PBT-0.02-0.01 -100 NP-0.02-0.01 -100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU