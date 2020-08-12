Fine Organic Industries consolidated net profit declines 23.80% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 4.22% to Rs 240.01 crore

Net profit of Fine Organic Industries declined 23.80% to Rs 28.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 37.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 4.22% to Rs 240.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 250.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.240.01250.5921.8624.1952.2464.5541.1261.2028.6337.57

