Fine Organic Industries consolidated net profit declines 23.80% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 4.22% to Rs 240.01 croreNet profit of Fine Organic Industries declined 23.80% to Rs 28.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 37.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 4.22% to Rs 240.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 250.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales240.01250.59 -4 OPM %21.8624.19 -PBDT52.2464.55 -19 PBT41.1261.20 -33 NP28.6337.57 -24
