JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Nidhi Granites reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Fine Organic Industries consolidated net profit declines 23.80% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 4.22% to Rs 240.01 crore

Net profit of Fine Organic Industries declined 23.80% to Rs 28.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 37.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 4.22% to Rs 240.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 250.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales240.01250.59 -4 OPM %21.8624.19 -PBDT52.2464.55 -19 PBT41.1261.20 -33 NP28.6337.57 -24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 12 2020. 15:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU