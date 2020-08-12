Nahar Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 25.42 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 60.68% to Rs 209.79 croreNet loss of Nahar Spinning Mills reported to Rs 25.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 60.68% to Rs 209.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 533.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales209.79533.54 -61 OPM %-0.686.79 -PBDT-18.5124.19 PL PBT-39.024.73 PL NP-25.423.18 PL
