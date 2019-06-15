JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

OCL Iron & Steel reports standalone net profit of Rs 29.57 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Lakshmi Energy & Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 169.78 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Ashiana Housing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.92 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 31.78% to Rs 63.97 crore

Net loss of Ashiana Housing reported to Rs 7.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 14.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 31.78% to Rs 63.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 93.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 64.01% to Rs 13.76 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 38.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.04% to Rs 337.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 321.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales63.9793.77 -32 337.53321.32 5 OPM %-10.2415.15 -10.1216.93 - PBDT-5.7117.22 PL 32.0956.06 -43 PBT-8.5615.69 PL 23.9448.74 -51 NP-7.9214.18 PL 13.7638.23 -64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 15 2019. 16:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU