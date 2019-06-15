Ujjivan Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 1.63% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 28.93% to Rs 544.90 croreNet profit of Ujjivan Financial Services declined 1.63% to Rs 63.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 64.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 28.93% to Rs 544.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 422.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 479.73% to Rs 150.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 28.93% to Rs 1952.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1514.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales544.90422.62 29 1952.981514.78 29 OPM %45.4253.28 -47.6843.42 - PBDT89.60110.14 -19 264.7286.02 208 PBT72.9097.86 -26 204.1044.63 357 NP63.8064.86 -2 150.4425.95 480
