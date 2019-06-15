OCL Iron & Steel reports standalone net profit of Rs 29.57 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 0.52% to Rs 153.37 croreNet profit of OCL Iron & Steel reported to Rs 29.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 107.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.52% to Rs 153.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 152.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 163.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 254.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.66% to Rs 471.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 414.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales153.37152.57 1 471.07414.46 14 OPM %11.16-28.14 -0.13-19.50 - PBDT-31.78-92.45 66 -212.75-233.38 9 PBT-55.07-113.14 51 -304.28-324.10 6 NP29.57-107.13 LP -163.33-254.85 36
