Ashiana Housing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.11 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 41.47% to Rs 89.41 croreNet Loss of Ashiana Housing reported to Rs 8.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 7.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 41.47% to Rs 89.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 63.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 30.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 13.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.48% to Rs 298.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 329.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales89.4163.20 41 298.51329.78 -9 OPM %4.14-10.40 --4.3510.36 - PBDT5.79-5.72 LP -12.8432.10 PL PBT3.68-8.57 LP -21.9923.95 PL NP-8.11-7.93 -2 -30.2413.78 PL
