Bhansali Engineering Polymers consolidated net profit rises 163.18% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 28.11% to Rs 251.41 crore

Net profit of Bhansali Engineering Polymers rose 163.18% to Rs 7.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 28.11% to Rs 251.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 349.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.94% to Rs 67.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 47.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.83% to Rs 1104.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1224.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

251.41349.711104.331224.785.062.007.826.4512.9112.6292.3285.3910.3810.6282.8078.057.792.9667.0147.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)