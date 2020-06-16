Bhansali Engineering Polymers consolidated net profit rises 163.18% in the March 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 28.11% to Rs 251.41 croreNet profit of Bhansali Engineering Polymers rose 163.18% to Rs 7.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 28.11% to Rs 251.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 349.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 41.94% to Rs 67.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 47.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.83% to Rs 1104.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1224.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales251.41349.71 -28 1104.331224.78 -10 OPM %5.062.00 -7.826.45 - PBDT12.9112.62 2 92.3285.39 8 PBT10.3810.62 -2 82.8078.05 6 NP7.792.96 163 67.0147.21 42
