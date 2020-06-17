Bliss GVS Pharma consolidated net profit declines 51.68% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 50.98% to Rs 119.80 croreNet profit of Bliss GVS Pharma declined 51.68% to Rs 8.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 50.98% to Rs 119.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 244.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 21.38% to Rs 97.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 123.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.29% to Rs 689.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 898.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales119.80244.37 -51 689.31898.57 -23 OPM %13.2313.07 -17.8817.54 - PBDT30.0633.80 -11 154.93190.86 -19 PBT26.7131.60 -15 142.35181.92 -22 NP8.7518.11 -52 97.27123.72 -21
