Bliss GVS Pharma consolidated net profit declines 51.68% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 50.98% to Rs 119.80 crore

Net profit of Bliss GVS Pharma declined 51.68% to Rs 8.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 50.98% to Rs 119.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 244.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.38% to Rs 97.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 123.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.29% to Rs 689.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 898.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

119.80244.37689.31898.5713.2313.0717.8817.5430.0633.80154.93190.8626.7131.60142.35181.928.7518.1197.27123.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)