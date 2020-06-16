Parvati Sweetners and Power reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 11.97% to Rs 14.34 croreNet Loss of Parvati Sweetners and Power reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.97% to Rs 14.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 260.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.92% to Rs 50.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 59.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales14.3416.29 -12 50.1959.69 -16 OPM %19.3926.58 -15.3417.09 - PBDT1.543.56 -57 5.217.22 -28 PBT0.312.56 -88 0.712.93 -76 NP-0.08-0.16 50 0.180.05 260
