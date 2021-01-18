Ashiana Housing update on its residential project in Jamshedpur

Ashiana Housing has received 223 'Expression of Interest' for 200 units in Phase 2 of the project 'Ashiana Aditya'. The period of 'Expression of Interest' will continue during February 2021.

The process of conversion of these 'Expression of Interest' in formal booking will, tentatively, commence in the first week of March 2021.

Phase 2 Ashiana Aditya project has a total saleable area of 2.74 lakhs sq. ft. The project consists of 2 BHK and 3 BHK units and is located at Adityapur, Jamshedpur (Jharkhand).

