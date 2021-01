Gravita India signs annual agreement with Korea Zinc

For supply of refined lead

Gravita India has signed an annual agreement with Sorin Corporation, a subsidiary of Korea Zinc Co for supplying of approx 8,000 MT of refined lead to be executed in calendar year 2021, which at current lead prices would be an approximate contract value of Rs 125 crore.

Korea Zinc is a world's leading non-ferrous metal smelting company that has served as a foundation for the growth of the base metal industry in Korea. Established in 1974, it produces about 1.2 million tons out of various types of non-ferrous metals from zinc to lead, gold, silver, copper as well as rare materials such as indium. Sorin Corporation has its presence largely in South East Asian countries like Vietnam, Japan, South Korea, Philippines and India.

