Gravita India signs annual agreement with Korea Zinc

-
ALSO READ
Gravita India gains on Rs 180-cr order win
Gravita India secures contract to supply 12,000 MT of refined lead and lead alloys
Gravita India consolidated net profit rises 79.69% in the September 2020 quarter
Gravita India standalone net profit rises 195.13% in the September 2020 quarter
Gravita India consolidated net profit rises 103.14% in the June 2020 quarter
-
For supply of refined leadGravita India has signed an annual agreement with Sorin Corporation, a subsidiary of Korea Zinc Co for supplying of approx 8,000 MT of refined lead to be executed in calendar year 2021, which at current lead prices would be an approximate contract value of Rs 125 crore.
Korea Zinc is a world's leading non-ferrous metal smelting company that has served as a foundation for the growth of the base metal industry in Korea. Established in 1974, it produces about 1.2 million tons out of various types of non-ferrous metals from zinc to lead, gold, silver, copper as well as rare materials such as indium. Sorin Corporation has its presence largely in South East Asian countries like Vietnam, Japan, South Korea, Philippines and India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU