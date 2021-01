Welspun India recognized as 'Influential Innovators'

At Clarivate South and South East Asia Innovation Award 2020

Welspun India added another feather to its illustrious cap by being named amongst the most 'Influential Innovators' at the Clarivate South and South East Asia Innovation Award 2020. Welspun won the award in the Corporation segment and was the only player from the textile industry.

Welspun has always focused on consumers' needs and catered to them with innovations like Nanocore technology, which prevents dust mites and other allergens from entering home linens. Additionally, the company introduced an industry-defining, multi-level traceability process Wel-Trak that tracks finished products back to the raw material as well as HygroCotton technology which traps the air in its core thereby making terry towels bloom after every wash and regulates a bedsheet's temperature naturally.

