Welspun India recognized as 'Influential Innovators'

-
ALSO READ
Distinguished professors of SIBM Pune in the list of highly cited researchers released by Clarivate- powered by Web of Science
Distinguished professors of SIBM Pune in the list of highly cited researchers released by Clarivate- powered by Web of Science
Distinguished Professors of SIBM Pune in the list of highly cited researchers released by Clarivate- powered by Web of Science
Thermax acquires balance 24% stake in First Energy
India International Science Festival 2020 witnesses innovative interventions to contribute towards the building of a self-reliant India
-
At Clarivate South and South East Asia Innovation Award 2020Welspun India added another feather to its illustrious cap by being named amongst the most 'Influential Innovators' at the Clarivate South and South East Asia Innovation Award 2020. Welspun won the award in the Corporation segment and was the only player from the textile industry.
Welspun has always focused on consumers' needs and catered to them with innovations like Nanocore technology, which prevents dust mites and other allergens from entering home linens. Additionally, the company introduced an industry-defining, multi-level traceability process Wel-Trak that tracks finished products back to the raw material as well as HygroCotton technology which traps the air in its core thereby making terry towels bloom after every wash and regulates a bedsheet's temperature naturally.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU