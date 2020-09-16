JUST IN
Business Standard

Ashish Polyplast standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 56.75% to Rs 1.41 crore

Net profit of Ashish Polyplast rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 56.75% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.413.26 -57 OPM %6.384.29 -PBDT0.130.11 18 PBT0.080.06 33 NP0.050.04 25

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 16:51 IST

