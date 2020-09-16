Ashish Polyplast standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 56.75% to Rs 1.41 crore

Net profit of Ashish Polyplast rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 56.75% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1.413.266.384.290.130.110.080.060.050.04

