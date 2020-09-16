Jumbo Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.57 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 35.42% to Rs 0.31 croreNet Loss of Jumbo Finance reported to Rs 2.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 35.42% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.310.48 -35 OPM %0-2.08 -PBDT-2.57-0.86 -199 PBT-2.57-0.86 -199 NP-2.57-0.86 -199
