Ashnoor Textile Mills standalone net profit declines 86.69% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 67.83% to Rs 23.51 croreNet profit of Ashnoor Textile Mills declined 86.69% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 67.83% to Rs 23.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 73.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales23.5173.07 -68 OPM %11.277.25 -PBDT1.824.37 -58 PBT0.503.61 -86 NP0.352.63 -87
