Ashnoor Textile Mills standalone net profit declines 86.69% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 67.83% to Rs 23.51 crore

Net profit of Ashnoor Textile Mills declined 86.69% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 67.83% to Rs 23.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 73.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.23.5173.0711.277.251.824.370.503.610.352.63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)