Rudrabhishek Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 40.27% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Rudrabhishek Enterprises rose 40.27% to Rs 4.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 37.50% to Rs 22.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.22.9916.7226.6625.185.994.405.624.224.182.98

