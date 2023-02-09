JUST IN
Rudrabhishek Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 40.27% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 37.50% to Rs 22.99 crore

Net profit of Rudrabhishek Enterprises rose 40.27% to Rs 4.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 37.50% to Rs 22.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales22.9916.72 38 OPM %26.6625.18 -PBDT5.994.40 36 PBT5.624.22 33 NP4.182.98 40

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 16:47 IST

