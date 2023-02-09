JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Page Industries slides after Q3 PAT drops 29% YoY to Rs 124 cr
Business Standard

Indokem standalone net profit declines 61.54% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 15.80% to Rs 28.77 crore

Net profit of Indokem declined 61.54% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 15.80% to Rs 28.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 34.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales28.7734.17 -16 OPM %4.146.32 -PBDT0.941.85 -49 PBT0.601.56 -62 NP0.601.56 -62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 17:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU