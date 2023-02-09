Indokem standalone net profit declines 61.54% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.80% to Rs 28.77 crore

Net profit of Indokem declined 61.54% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 15.80% to Rs 28.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 34.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.28.7734.174.146.320.941.850.601.560.601.56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)