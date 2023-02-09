Indokem standalone net profit declines 61.54% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 15.80% to Rs 28.77 croreNet profit of Indokem declined 61.54% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 15.80% to Rs 28.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 34.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales28.7734.17 -16 OPM %4.146.32 -PBDT0.941.85 -49 PBT0.601.56 -62 NP0.601.56 -62
