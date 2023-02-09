JUST IN
Nirlon standalone net profit rises 297.48% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 55.29% to Rs 143.72 crore

Net profit of Nirlon rose 297.48% to Rs 53.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 55.29% to Rs 143.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 92.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales143.7292.55 55 OPM %82.1080.12 -PBDT91.6468.50 34 PBT78.2552.12 50 NP53.5413.47 297

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 17:03 IST

