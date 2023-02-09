Nirlon standalone net profit rises 297.48% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 55.29% to Rs 143.72 crore

Net profit of Nirlon rose 297.48% to Rs 53.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 55.29% to Rs 143.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 92.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.143.7292.5582.1080.1291.6468.5078.2552.1253.5413.47

