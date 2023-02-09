Nirlon standalone net profit rises 297.48% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Nirlon standalone net profit rises 19.82% in the September 2022 quarter
Tech Mahindra reports Q3 PAT of Rs 1,297 cr
Kamat Hotels to raise Rs 297 cr via debentures
Tech Mahindra records PAT of Rs 1,297 cr in Q3 FY23
Gorani Industries standalone net profit rises 91.18% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 55.29% to Rs 143.72 croreNet profit of Nirlon rose 297.48% to Rs 53.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 55.29% to Rs 143.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 92.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales143.7292.55 55 OPM %82.1080.12 -PBDT91.6468.50 34 PBT78.2552.12 50 NP53.5413.47 297
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU