IDFC First Bank Ltd up for third consecutive session

IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 41.7, up 5.04% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 23.2% in last one year as compared to a 19.87% gain in NIFTY and a 13.09% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

IDFC First Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. IDFC First Bank Ltd has dropped around 0.6% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 4.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36373.6, up 1.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 482.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 418.34 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

