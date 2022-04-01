Maruti Suzuki total sales rise 2% YoY in March '22

Maruti Suzuki India recorded total sales of 170,395 units in March 2022, increasing 2% from 167014 units sold in March 2021.

Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 137,658 units, sales to other OEM of 6,241 units and its highest ever monthly exports of 26,496 units.

On a sequential basis, however, the company's total sales have improved by 3.86% from 164,056 units sold in February 2022.

Total domestic sales fell by 7.4% year on year to 143,899 units in March 2022. Total Exports soared 128% to 26,496 units in March 2022 over March 2021.

For the full financial year 2021-22, the car making company posted total sales of 16,52,653 units with a growth of 13.4% over FY21. Total sales includes domestic sales of 13,65,370 units, sales to other OEM of 48,907 units. Meanwhile, the company announced that it reported record breaking exports of 238,376 units in FY22, the highest in any financial year.

The car maker shipped 238,376 units to over 100 countries in FY22. The company exported 26,496 units during March 2022, clocking its highest ever monthly exports.

Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO of Maruti Suzuki said, This export milestone demonstrates the dedication and hardwork of team Maruti Suzuki led by Kenichi Ayukawa, from whom I have taken up this role. These export numbers are a reflection of India's manufacturing potential and the acceptance of India-manufactured vehicles, all over the world.

Maruti said shortage of electronic components had some impact on the production of vehicles in FY 2021-22. The company said it took all possible measures to minimise the impact. As the supply situation of electronic components continues to be unpredictable, Maruti said it might have some impact on the production volume in FY 2022-23 as well.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India were trading 0.75% higher at Rs 7616.35 on BSE.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components and spare parts (automobiles). The auto maker recorded 48% decline in net profit to Rs 1,011.3 crore on as net sales remained flat at Rs 22,187.6 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

