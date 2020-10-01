Ashok Leyland gains as sales jump 32% MoM in Sept

Ashok Leyland rose 2.42% to Rs 76.20 after the company's total auto sales jumped 31.92% to 8344 units in September 2020 from 6325 units sold in August 2020.

The company's total auto sales, however, have declined by 5% in September 2020 compared with 8780 units sold in September 2019.

The commercial vehicle maker's domestic sales stood at 7847 units in September 2020 as against 7851 units in September 2019.

While domestic medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales declined 19% to 3280 units, domestic light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales surged 20% to 4567 units September 2020 over September 2019.

Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja group, is among the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India and also among the biggest manufacturers of buses and trucks globally.

On a consolidated basis, the company posted a net loss of Rs 388.82 crore in Q1 June 2020 compared with net profit of Rs 274.96 crore reported in Q1 June 2019. Net sales for quarter ending June 2020 stood at Rs 1,480.16 crore, tumbling 77.3% from Rs 6,514.73 crore in the same period last year.

