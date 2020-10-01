Volumes soar at Trident Ltd counter

-
Trident Ltd notched up volume of 439.09 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 46.70 lakh shares
Indian Hotels Co Ltd, Inox Leisure Ltd, Can Fin Homes Ltd, Bajaj Auto Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 01 October 2020.
Trident Ltd notched up volume of 439.09 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 46.70 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.19% to Rs.7.45. Volumes stood at 41.95 lakh shares in the last session.
Indian Hotels Co Ltd registered volume of 124.17 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19.14 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.16% to Rs.97.05. Volumes stood at 14.7 lakh shares in the last session.
Inox Leisure Ltd registered volume of 39.26 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.36 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.28% to Rs.287.50. Volumes stood at 4.86 lakh shares in the last session.
Can Fin Homes Ltd registered volume of 26.18 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.33 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.40% to Rs.414.10. Volumes stood at 3.74 lakh shares in the last session.
Bajaj Auto Ltd recorded volume of 39.94 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.71 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.10% to Rs.3,028.15. Volumes stood at 10.96 lakh shares in the last session.
