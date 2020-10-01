NCC wins new orders in September

The construction company bagged six new orders totaling to Rs 1,414 crore in September 2020.

Out of this, four orders of Rs 896 crore pertain to building division and balance two orders of Rs 518 crore pertain to lrrigation division.

"These orders are received from Central/State government agencies and do not include any internal orders, NCC said in a BSE filing made during market hours today.

NCC's consolidated net profit slumped 76.5% to Rs 17.01 crore on 44.7% decline in net sales to Rs 1,297.60 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

NCC's is engaged in the construction activities in the infrastructure sector.

The scrip rose 0.42% to Rs 35.75. It traded in the range of 35.35 and 36.10 so far during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is currently trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMA) placed at 33.21, 32.99 & 33.58, respectively.

The scrip's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 65.476. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)