Salona Cotspin Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Ausom Enterprise Ltd, Ganges Securities Ltd, Route Mobile Ltd and MSP Steel & Power Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 October 2020.

Salona Cotspin Ltd tumbled 8.39% to Rs 50.25 at 14:28 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 256 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 160 shares in the past one month.

Ausom Enterprise Ltd crashed 6.67% to Rs 47.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3048 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6597 shares in the past one month.

Ganges Securities Ltd lost 5.70% to Rs 42.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1062 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2973 shares in the past one month.

Route Mobile Ltd slipped 5.34% to Rs 763.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

MSP Steel & Power Ltd pared 5.00% to Rs 6.27. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 33 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 590 shares in the past one month.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)