SML Isuzu skids after weak sales in September

SML Isuzu fell 1.01% to Rs 392.80 after the company's sales tumbled 41% to 360 units in September 2020 over September 2019.Sequentially, however, total sales increased 12.50% in September 2020 from 320 units sold in August 2020.
The company's sales declined 54% to 987 units in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
SML Isuzu reported a loss of Rs 52.26 crore in Q1 FY21 as compared to a net profit of Rs 16.66 crore in Q1 FY20. Net sales during the quarter declined 93.9% to Rs 28.74 crore.
SML Isuzu is engaged in the business of manufacture of commercial vehicles and spares. The firm produces light and medium commercial vehicles.
On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has declined 30.14% while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex has lost 6.23% during the same period.
